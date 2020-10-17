Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Up 45.5% in September

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the September 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $26.88.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.