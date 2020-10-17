Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Up 45.5% in September

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the September 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $26.88.
Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter.
Siemens Healthineers Company Profile
Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.
