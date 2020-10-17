Sicart Associates LLC Has $6.52 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.9% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $79.83 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

