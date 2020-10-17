Sicart Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,567.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,066.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,519.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,433.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,020.00 price objective (up previously from $1,975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,679.91.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.