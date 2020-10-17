Short Interest in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Increases By 51.2%

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 577,300 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the September 15th total of 381,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN UAMY opened at $0.36 on Friday. United States Antimony has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.73.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

