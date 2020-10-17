Short Interest in Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Grows By 87.1%

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 87.1% from the September 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Toray Industries stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22. Toray Industries has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $15.69.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRYIY. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toray Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.