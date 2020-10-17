Short Interest in Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Decreases By 36.0%

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the September 15th total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of TOKCF opened at $50.10 on Friday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tokyo Ohka Kogyo in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. It offers optimal photoresists, photolithography relative chemicals, insulator and overcoat products, high-purity chemical agents, and printing materials; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, automatic developer diluting and supplying, and UV curing machines and related equipment for the production of semiconductor devices, mobile devices, electronic components, micro electro mechanical systems (MEMS), image sensors, liquid crystal displays (LCD), organic electroluminescence, touch panels, flat panel displays, and package modules.

