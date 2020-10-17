Short Interest in Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Increases By 175.5%

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, an increase of 175.5% from the September 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

TOELY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tokyo Electron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Tokyo Electron stock opened at $69.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.85. Tokyo Electron has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $71.50.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. On average, analysts expect that Tokyo Electron will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

