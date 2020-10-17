Short Interest in Telos Corp (OTCMKTS:TLSRP) Drops By 25.0%

Telos Corp (OTCMKTS:TLSRP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of TLSRP stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. Telos has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35.

Telos Company Profile

There is no company description available for Telos Corp.

