Short Interest in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Increases By 45.4%

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the September 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

TEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Telefonica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of TEF stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of -362.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.69. Telefonica has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefonica had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Telefonica will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Telefonica by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonica by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Telefonica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefonica by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,185,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,352,000 after buying an additional 731,357 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Telefonica by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 15,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

