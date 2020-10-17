Short Interest in Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) Grows By 147.9%

Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a growth of 147.9% from the September 15th total of 40,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 264,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE FENG opened at $1.38 on Friday. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.45 million, a PE ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 57.96% and a return on equity of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $44.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Phoenix New Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Phoenix New Media by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Phoenix New Media by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 33,220 shares during the period. 12.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

