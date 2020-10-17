Short Interest in Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Increases By 50.6%

Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,900 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the September 15th total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,239.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNDNF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC raised Lundin Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Danske raised Lundin Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Lundin Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

LNDNF stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. Lundin Energy has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 693 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 858 MMboe.

