Short Interest in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Increases By 45.8%

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the September 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

LZB stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.59. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $37.48.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.74 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 205.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 52,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 34,970 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 103.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 49,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 25,051 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 74.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,496,000 after acquiring an additional 87,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LZB shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

