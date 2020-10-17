Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Drops By 35.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the September 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

BSMO stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.