Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Increases By 63.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the September 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

NASDAQ:BSMM opened at $25.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.24. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $25.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.