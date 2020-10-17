Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Expands By 50.5%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the September 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ QQEW opened at $90.35 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $92.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%.

