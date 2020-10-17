Short Interest in Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Increases By 144.4%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EMMA opened at $0.88 on Friday. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.94.
Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile
Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.