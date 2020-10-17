Short Interest in Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Increases By 144.4%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMMA opened at $0.88 on Friday. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.94.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement.

