Short Interest in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Rises By 141.9%

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 141.9% from the September 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 137,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 407,480 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 35,061 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 97,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 34,506 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 70,671 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 148,984 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE IGR opened at $6.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $8.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

