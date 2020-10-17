Short Interest in Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Increases By 87.0%

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,600 shares, a growth of 87.0% from the September 15th total of 126,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $41,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,194.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $44,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $114,608 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,805 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 460.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 68,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $35.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BFST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Business First Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.