Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $214,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth about $384,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 275.5% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 18.0% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,067.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $997.43 and a 200-day moving average of $853.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,749.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $282.08 and a 52 week high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,286.00 to $1,318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,022.25.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.