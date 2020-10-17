Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Raised to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 27.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

FOUR opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.32. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.59.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.53. The company had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.