Seven & i Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Update

Seven & i Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 181.0% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of RYKKY opened at $18.88 on Friday. Seven & i has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97.
Seven & i Company Profile
