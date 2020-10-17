Seven & i Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Update

Seven & i Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 181.0% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of RYKKY opened at $18.88 on Friday. Seven & i has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97.

Seven & i Company Profile

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates café and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs.

