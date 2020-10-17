ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $562.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $475.00 to $562.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.42.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $524.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a PE ratio of 142.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $477.78 and its 200-day moving average is $405.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $530.73.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.55, for a total transaction of $802,678.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,202,620.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.30, for a total transaction of $651,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,187 shares of company stock valued at $33,294,276. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.