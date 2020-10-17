Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) Insider Tony McGrath Buys 19,500 Shares

Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) insider Tony McGrath purchased 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.50 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,672.00 ($34,765.71).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.52.

Get Servcorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Servcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 277.78%.

Servcorp Limited provides executive serviced and virtual offices; and coworking and IT, communications, and secretarial services. Its serviced offices include furnished CBD office suites with a receptionist, meeting rooms, IT infrastructure, and support services; and virtual offices provide services, facilities, and IT to businesses.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Servcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.