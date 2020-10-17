SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Up 140.4% in September

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a growth of 140.4% from the September 15th total of 29,700 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 171,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SemiLEDs by 75,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEDS opened at $2.96 on Friday. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting.

