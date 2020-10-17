Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives “Buy” Rating from William Blair

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at William Blair in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $200.93 on Friday. Seattle Genetics has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $3,314,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $71,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,002,584 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the first quarter worth $33,737,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 255.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,352 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

