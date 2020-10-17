Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Raised to $215.00

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.74.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock opened at $200.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.53 and a 200 day moving average of $160.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.07 and a beta of 1.26. Seattle Genetics has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $213.94.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $3,314,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 11,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,973,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,500 shares of company stock worth $22,002,584. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,471,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,131,249,000 after acquiring an additional 209,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,759,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,998,114,000 after buying an additional 720,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,229,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,645,000 after buying an additional 117,760 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 58.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,913,000 after buying an additional 414,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 40.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 937,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,002,000 after buying an additional 268,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.