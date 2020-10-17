Scotiabank Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Scotiabank reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Fresnillo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 75.48 and a beta of 0.39. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $18.11.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

