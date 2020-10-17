Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Trading 12.6% Higher

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT)’s stock price traded up 12.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.79 and last traded at $16.58. 328,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 186,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $186.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported ($3.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.78) by ($0.16). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 82.21%. The company had revenue of $26.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers Inc. will post -7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALT. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile (NYSE:SALT)

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

