Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

SHLAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Get Schindler alerts:

Shares of SHLAF stock opened at $273.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.13. Schindler has a 12-month low of $201.35 and a 12-month high of $277.45.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.