Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Shares Up 14.9%

Shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) shot up 14.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. 950,264 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 835,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter.

About Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

