Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Short Interest Update

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFSHF opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95. Safestore has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Several research firms recently commented on SFSHF. Stifel Nicolaus cut Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank cut Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

