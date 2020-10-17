Sabal Trust CO Sells 6,318 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 785,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 2.5% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $28,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 45,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 93,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $210.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

