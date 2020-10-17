Sabal Trust CO Sells 33 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sabal Trust CO lessened its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. BofA Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,679.91.

GOOGL opened at $1,567.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,066.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,519.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1,433.08. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

