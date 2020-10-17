Sabal Trust CO Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,102.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,285 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 561,090 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.0% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,149 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $490,881,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $64,944,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,604,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $259,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,427 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.45.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $170.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

