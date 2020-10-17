Sabal Trust CO Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sabal Trust CO cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,815 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 15,181 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.8% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $43,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,107 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,502,470 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $316,014,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 114,284 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,037,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 10.7% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L grew its position in Microsoft by 71.3% during the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 7,207 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.30.

MSFT opened at $219.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,662.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

