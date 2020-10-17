Sabal Trust CO Has $343,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 75,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $210.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

