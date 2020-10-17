Sabal Trust CO Has $21.88 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 767,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,725 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.9% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 212.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 844.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average is $29.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

