Sabal Trust CO Acquires New Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 817 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,259,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Amgen by 950.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 143,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,505,000 after purchasing an additional 129,956 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 25,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $235.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.08.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

