Sabal Trust CO Acquires 2,729 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after buying an additional 4,218,942 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,290,108,000 after buying an additional 341,664 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,491,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $757,672,000 after buying an additional 32,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,458,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,491,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.44. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.94. The company has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64, a PEG ratio of 2,483.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securiti lowered their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.27.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.