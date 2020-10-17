Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) a $225.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $249.29.

GS stock opened at $206.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.54. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

