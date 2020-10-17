Robert A. Lento Sells 15,749 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) CEO Robert A. Lento sold 15,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $95,281.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert A. Lento also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $120,206.41.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Robert A. Lento sold 18,833 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $101,321.54.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $119,789.75.

On Monday, August 17th, Robert A. Lento sold 16,695 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $101,672.55.

Shares of LLNW opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $729.99 million, a PE ratio of -119.60 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.72 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,240,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,934,000 after buying an additional 87,246 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,175,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,088,000 after buying an additional 492,356 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 922.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,543,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,718,000 after buying an additional 2,294,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,646,000 after buying an additional 115,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 133,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLNW shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist initiated coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.98.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

