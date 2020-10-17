Rivetz (RVT) Price Hits $0.0116 on Exchanges

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Rivetz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Radar Relay and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rivetz has a total market cap of $304,336.81 and $55.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00268601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00093557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00034891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.61 or 0.01406540 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00150136 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rivetz

Rivetz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

