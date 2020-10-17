Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

REXR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $48.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 106.39, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $3,134,854.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 543,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 303,937 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,547,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,928 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

