Reviewing Weidai (NYSE:WEI) and 9F (NYSE:JFU)

Weidai (NYSE:WEI) and 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Weidai has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 9F has a beta of -0.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Weidai and 9F’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weidai $482.27 million 0.12 $36.43 million $0.52 1.63 9F $635.61 million 0.28 -$310.20 million N/A N/A

Weidai has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 9F.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Weidai and 9F, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weidai 1 0 0 0 1.00 9F 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Weidai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of 9F shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Weidai and 9F’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weidai 7.55% 7.93% 4.23% 9F N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Weidai beats 9F on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weidai

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About 9F

9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui. The company also provides payment facilitation and other products and services that help users to pay credit card bills and household bills, such as utility bills; and other value-added services, including credit history search, debt consolidation, and user referral services. It has partnerships with borrowers, investors, financial institutions, and merchant partners. The company was formerly known as JIUFU Financial Technology Service Limited and changed its name to 9F Inc. in June 2014. 9F Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

