Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Trading Up 5.3%

Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) was up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 167,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 196,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Research Frontiers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 18.32, a quick ratio of 18.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.31 million, a PE ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 38.78% and a negative net margin of 194.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Kevin Douglas sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,952 shares of company stock worth $651,923. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 58,246 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Research Frontiers in the second quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers Company Profile (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

