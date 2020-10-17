Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.88.

RGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $104.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.72 and a 200-day moving average of $91.71. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $169.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

