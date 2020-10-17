REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on RGNX. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America started coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.91. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $54.97.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 55.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in REGENXBIO by 15.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REGENXBIO (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.