Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on October 30th

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th.

Shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $40.20.

Get Reaves Utility Income Fund alerts:

In other news, Director Louis Francisco Cimino acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.61 per share, for a total transaction of $31,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,759.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

There is no company description available for Reaves Utility Income Trust.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.