Realty Income Co. (O) to Issue Oct 20 Dividend of $0.23 on November 13th

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) declared a oct 20 dividend on Thursday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.234 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th.

Realty Income has raised its dividend by 13.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years.

Shares of O stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on O. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

