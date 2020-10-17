Realty Income Co. (O) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) announced a oct 20 dividend on Thursday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.234 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.
Realty Income has increased its dividend payment by 13.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:O opened at $60.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.28.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.
Realty Income Company Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.
