Realty Income Co. (O) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) announced a oct 20 dividend on Thursday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.234 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.

Realty Income has increased its dividend payment by 13.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $60.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.28.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

